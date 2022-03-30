It’s a Home Run For TuneIn

Audio App TuneIn has signed a new multi-year deal with Major League Baseball to become the official audio partner of MLB. The games will be available to paying TuneIn Subscribers.

“TuneIn is committed to providing our 75 million listeners around the world with live and on demand access to their favorite sports, news, and entertainment audio content.” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn, “As an official audio partner of Major League Baseball, TuneIn is thrilled to be able to provide our premium subscribers with live streaming audio access to every game throughout the 2022 season and beyond.”