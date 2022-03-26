Have You Registered For The Radio Ink Masters Sales Summit

The Radio Masters Sales Summit is presented by Radio Ink and The Center for Sales Strategy. The event is set for September 22-23, 2022 at the Intercontinental at Doral, in Miami.

“For decades Radio Ink has led this industry and revealed information that is critical to its survival. At the time when only eight stations in the U.S. had websites, we brought you the Radio Ink Internet Conference, and it resulted in significant industry change. We then launched the Radio Ink Convergence conference to reveal online radio and what radio needs to do to be a part of it,” said Eric Rhoads, Chairman and Founder of Radio Ink.

“We know you’re busy. So, the Radio Masters Sales Summit will be a quick in and out. Depending on flights, you can fill your mind with incredible knowledge and powerful tools without more than two days out of the office,” added Rhoads.

“I’m super excited about the Radio Masters Sales Summit in September. This sort of NEXT-level sales and management conference for the radio industry is needed as the business has clearly changed over the past few years,” said Matt Sunshine, The Center for Sales Strategy. “The summit is about more than selling in today’s environment and with today’s trends. It will help you master sales in a new way, with critical directives every seller, manager, and owner needs.”

Radio Ink has decided to take immediate action and step up for the industry we love, throw it a lifeline, and give it new tools and new hope. Following two years of turmoil and distractions, it’s time to get back on track. It’s time to rethink sales strategy, refresh management skills, and refocus goals and expectations.

