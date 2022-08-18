BetQL Brand Manager

Andrew Williams has been named Brand Manager of the Audacy BetQL Network, the company’s network of sports betting content heard across its audio and video portfolio and digital platforms. Williams joins Audacy after serving as Senior Producer for SiriusXM in Washington D.C.

“I am delighted and honored to join the BetQL Network and the Audacy family,” said Williams. “The opportunity to join the leaders in Wagertainment is something that I could not pass up. My family and I are extremely excited about this next chapter.”

“Andrew possesses a proven track record of creatively reaching audiences through the creation and development of rich multimedia content, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to BetQL Network as that is one of the core principles of the network,” said Matthew Volk, SVP Sports. “We look forward to welcoming him and his leadership to our brand, which has seen rapid growth across all platforms over the last year, and watching his experience and expertise help continue to grow the network.”