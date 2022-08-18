Sean Kelly Changes Stations In Cincy

Sean Kelly has left iHeart’s WEBN-FM for WFOX-FM, Cumulus Cincinnati’s Classic Rock station. Kelly has been named Assistant Program Talent and Afternoon Drive host.

“I’m thrilled to have Sean join our team! He’s a Cincinnati native with extensive knowledge of the market, audience, and format,” said Steve Dent, PD. “He brings passion, creativity, and a lot of energy to 92.5 The Fox.”

“In any situation in life, you wanna have a great opportunity and great people. I’m lucky enough to have both here at The Fox,” said Kelly.