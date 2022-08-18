Crash Lands In Indy

Ryan ‘Crash’ Swiger is the new Music Director and Afternoon Drive Host at WZPL-FM Indianapolis. Swiger joins Cumulus in the ‘Circle City’ from Coast Radio Group’s WZNF-FM in Gulfport, Mississippi.

“I was fortunate to get to hone my skills at WZNF in Gulfport for the past five and a half years. I worked alongside a great staff and learned a lot. I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career, and excited to be a part of the team at WZPL in Indianapolis,” said Swiger.

“Crash rose above several qualified and talented candidates,” said Jimmy Steele, PD. ” He is seasoned, battle tested, and brings the skills both as a music director and PM drive air talent. We can’t wait to welcome Crash to ‘ZPL and our Cumulus Indianapolis team!”

Swiger starts September 1.