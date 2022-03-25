Drennan Back On ESPN Cleveland

Long-time Cleveland sports broadcaster, Bruce Drennan, has been added to the lineup at 850 ESPN Cleveland (WKNR). Drennan Live will air Sunday mornings from 9-11 on the Good Karma Brands station.

A member of the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame and honored twice as “Best Cleveland Sportscaster” by the Press Club; Drennan is happy to be back on WKNR. “I’m Looking forward to once again being the most fan and caller-oriented show in Cleveland,” said Drennan.

Drennan previously was on-air at 850 ESPN Cleveland between 2001-2004 and most recently hosted the show/podcast All Bets Are On for the station.