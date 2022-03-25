Brad Steiner Joins Audacy

Brad Steiner is a new Regional Brand Manager for Audacy. He will watch over ALT 92.3 (WNYL-FM) in New York, ALT 98.7 (WDZH-FM) in Detroit and 104.3 The Shark (WSFS-FM) in Miami.

“We’re excited to bring Brad’s leadership on board for three of our leading alternative brands and have him apply his breadth of experience to their day-to-day operations,” said Mike Kaplan, SVP of Programming/Alternative Format. “We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the team and collaborating to continue the growth of our stations.”

“To say that I am humbled by this opportunity is an understatement, and I’m not one to understate anything,” said Steiner. “I can’t wait to sit alongside Mike and Christine [Malovetz] crafting the future of some of the most important brands in the country.”