Missouri Broadcasters HoF Inductees

Five broadcasters will be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame on June 10th. The ceremony, which has traditionally been part of the MBA Awards Program, will now be a standalone event to honor the inductees.

The inductees include:

Mitch Holthus – Radio voice of the Kansas City Chiefs for the past 27 years and a play-by-play announcer for college basketball.

Art Holliday – The first black news director in St. Louis, his career includes 42 years at KSDK TV as a sports and news anchor.

Arlen Diamond – Former program creator and director of broadcast services at Ozarks Public Radio and Television in Springfield.

Oscar Hirsch – Founder of KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau and a broadcast pioneer in both radio and TV in Southeast Missouri.

Derry Brownfield – Co-founder of the Brownfield Network, an agriculture news service for radio stations in several states, including Missouri.

“The MBA is proud to honor these deserving broadcasters and their legacy in our state and industry,” said Mark Gordon, President/CEO of the Missouri Broadcasters Association.

More information on the event and the inductees can be found Here.