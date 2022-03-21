WWJ Adding New Co-Anchor

Jonathan Carlson is slated to be a new morning drive co-anchor on WWJ News Radio 950 in Detroit. Carlson, a television news veteran, joins Roberta Jasina April 18.

“I’m thrilled to join the legendary WWJ news team in such a pivotal role, and I am honored and humbled to soon be waking up Metro Detroiters each morning,” said Carlson. “I am passionate about Detroit and Michigan as a whole and was waiting for the right opportunity to return. I can’t wait to bring my years of television reporting experience to radio and hope to be a voice listeners can trust and lean on each day.”

“We are thrilled to have Jonathan – an Emmy Award-winning journalist – join our team as a morning anchor,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Audacy Detroit. “We’re confident he will round out our morning show program while seamlessly connecting with our listeners along the way.”