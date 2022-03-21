SVP Post For Salem’s Bill Long

Salem Media Group has promoted William Long, Jr. to Senior Vice President and General Manager, Salem Church Products. Long has been with Salem for 21 years; he will continue to oversee all aspects of the SCP business.

“Bill has successfully overseen a number of important acquisitions that have been integrated into SCP including Childrens-Ministry-Deals.com, ShiftWorship.com, and Centerline New Media,” said David Evans, COO. “At the same time, he has assembled a very talented team of colleagues, and I am confident Bill will continue to successfully develop and grow SCP.”

“I am honored and grateful to be working with such an incredible team of people at Salem Church Products,” said Long. “Our mission is to help equip pastors and church leaders with the tools they need to minister and spread the Gospel. Assisting the local church is the calling our team is focused on fulfilling each and every day of the year.”