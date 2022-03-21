The Pandemic And Learning

New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM) upcoming Town Hall broadcast will look at the impact the pandemic has had on students and the loss of learning. Eric Scott, Senior Political Director for the station; will host a panel of educators, behavioral specialists, education advocates and policymakers to examine how best to deal with pandemic-induced learning loss.

“Nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has caused significant learning issues for New Jersey school kids,” said Scott. “Some may never catch up.”

Scott and his guests will help parents identify areas where their kids may be struggling and offer ways to take corrective action. These deficits are not confined to the classroom – social anxiety, loss of interpersonal skills and an increase in bullying has also been blamed on remote learning.

The Townsquare Media Townhall is set for March 24.