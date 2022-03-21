App Deadline Extended

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio organization has extended the deadline for applications for its 2022 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program to Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Four candidates from the radio broadcasting industry – within the sales, marketing, programming, and digital disciplines – will be selected for the 2022 program.

For mentee criteria and instructions on how to apply, please visit https://miw.secondstreetapp.com/MC-Mentor-App-2022/.

To view a sampling of past Mentees visit: https://www.radiomiw.com/mentees