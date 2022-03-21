Seattle Sports and Bonneville International have started the “John Clayton Memorial Fund” to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Bonneville International started the fund with a $10,000 investment to honor John Clayton who passed away March 18, 2022.

Known to millions as “The Professor,” John Clayton enjoyed a Hall of Fame career that included covering the Seattle Seahawks, as a beat writer for The Tacoma News Tribune, a long tenure as an ESPN NFL analyst, and hosting sports radio shows in Seattle, including Seattle Sports 710 AM for the past 14 years.

“The MS Society was an important charity for John and his wife Pat,” said Cathy Cangiano, SVP/MM. “The John Clayton Memorial Fund is a wonderful way for everyone to honor his memory and make a difference in the lives of others through a cause that meant so much to John.”