Sam Levitt Joins Padres Broadcast Team

97.3 The Fan’s (KWFN-FM) San Diego has added Sam Levitt as pregame and postgame host. Levitt will join The Padres Radio Network broadcast team alongside play-by-play announcer Jesse Agler and color analyst Tony Gwynn Jr, beginning this season.

“I’m incredibly excited to join 97.3 The Fan and the Padres Radio Network,” said Levitt. “Since I started broadcasting baseball as a college student and throughout my time in the minors, it’s remained my goal to be part of a Major League broadcast team. I’m extremely grateful to both 97.3 The Fan and the Padres organization for believing in me.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam Levitt as the new pre and postgame host for Padres baseball on the Padres Radio Network,” said Adam Klug, Brand Manager. “Sam has a wealth of experience and passion for baseball that will benefit Padres fans of all ages.