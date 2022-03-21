Audacy Promotes Three

Three Audacy central promotions and experiences team members are taking on new jobs. The moves open positions for new hires in New York and San Francisco.

Bethany Kent is moving into a new role as Director of Music Initiatives. She will work directly with Chad Fitzsimmons, SVP of Promotions and Experiences, on artist relations.

Andrea Burtscher is being promoted from her role as Regional Promotion Director – Northern California (San Francisco and Sacramento) into the newly developed role of Director, Country Promotions and Experiences. She will be relocating to Nashville.

Jess Clarke is also being promoted into a new role as Director, Sports and Entertainment from her current role as Regional Promotions Director – Tri-State (NYC and Wilkes-Barre). Clarke will continue to oversee the New York City market, but her primary focus is going to be leading Audacy’s upcoming performance space at the soon-to-open Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Audacy is looking to fill Regional Promotions Director roles in New York and San Francisco. Interested parties should contact Josh Pearlman at [email protected].