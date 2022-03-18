Booming in Indy

Cumulus has promoted Christopher “Boomer” Layfield to Operations Manager for Cumulus Indianapolis’ six-station group. Layfield has previously held programming positions in Charlotte, St. Louis, Richmond, San Diego and Nashville.

The stations Layfield is now responsible for are: WFMS-FM (Country), WJJK-FM (Classic Hits), WNDX-FM (Rock), WNTR-FM (Adult Contemporary), WZPL-FM (Top 40), and WXNT-AM (Sports).

Layfield joined Cumulus Indianapolis in 2018, and served as one of two Operations Managers for the cluster until January, and as Program Director for Country station WFMS-FM. He will continue to program WFMS-FM and Adult Contemporary station WNTR-FM.

Chuck Fredrick, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Indianapolis, said: “Boomer has earned this opportunity to lead the talented people who produce the most dynamic and entertaining shows every day. Our future is bright, as our audience growth will only accelerate with his leadership.”

Doug Hamand, Vice President, Programming Operations, said, “When we were lucky enough to get Boomer to join our team as OM over WFMS, WJJK and WNDX, I thought ‘Wow, we just got so much stronger in Indianapolis!’ Now to elevate him to lead the entire station group, including WZPL, WNTR and WXNT – the whole cluster’s bar was just raised! He is an incredible leader, a creative programmer, and the conduit to continue super-serving this successful cluster of stations for Cumulus Indianapolis.”

Layfield said, “It truly is a thrill for me to be able to work with such a gifted group of radio pros at these iconic broadcasting brands here in Indianapolis. Being given the chance to continue to lead these teams at this level is something that I look forward to making the most of, working together for the benefit of our listeners and advertisers… and having fun doing it! I’d like to thank Chuck Fredrick, Doug Hamand and Dave Milner for this amazing opportunity.”