Bustos Adds Another FM in Tucson

Bustos Media filed an application with the FCC for the acquisition of KZLZ 105.3 FM – “La Poderosa.” The brings the Bustos Media total in the Tucson market to four, 3 FM’s and 1 AM. It’s the second Spanish formatted station for the company in the market.

In Tucson Bustos owns URBANA 92.5, The Groove 106.3 and The Voice 1030AM.

“It is very rewarding to bring KZLZ back into the Bustos family of stations since we used to own it back in the 1990’s,” said Amador S. Bustos President & CEO. “La Poderosa has great name-recognition with the Hispanic community due to its constant outreach and its many music festivals serving the Spanish speaking population.”

“KZLZ has managed to survive as a stand-alone station for so many years due to the effort of its General Manager, Sonia Tabanico, and her dedicated staff,” said Todd Robinson, owner of KZLZ, Inc. “I am thrilled to have Bustos Media be the new parent company for La Poderosa.”

Bustos Media will take over operations of KZLZ under a Time Brokerage Agreement (TBA) starting on April 1, 2022.