Classic FM Launching Podcast

The UK’s popular Classical Music station, Classic FM, is launching “Classical Dreams”. The launch coincides with World Sleep Day Friday March 18.

The series launches with four episodes – with another four to follow – voiced by Alexander Armstrong, Moira Stuart, Myleene Klass and Aled Jones. The hosts weave tales from every corner of the world, specifically places that have inspired famous pieces of classical music.

“It’s great to launch Classical Dreams: a coming together of some of the nation’s best-loved voices and evocative stories about places – from Vienna to Venice to Granada – that have inspired writers, artists, and composers for centuries,” said Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor. “Alexander, Moira, Myleene, and Aled are the perfect presenters to launch the podcast.”

“Classical Dreams podcast combines two loves of mine: great classical music and captivating story-telling,” said Alexander Armstrong, podcast presenter. “The memory of drifting off to sleep with a bedtime story as a child is one the coziest I have, so it’s a real honour to be helping the whole nation fall asleep! Somehow, I’ve got to try and stay awake while doing it…”