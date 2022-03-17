Bucs Extend Broadcast Agreement

NIA Broadcasting in Tampa has added two more seasons of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Spanish broadcasts. NIA Broadcasting produces the Bucs Radio Network in Español and distributes the radio network in Florida.

The Flagship station for the network is WTMP-FM. The broadcast team of Carlos Bohorquez and former Bucs Super Bowl Champion Martin Gramatica will return and will be joined this year by former USF kicker Santiago Gramatica.

This is the fifth year for NIA Broadcasting to produce the Spanish language broadcasts of the team.