Retirement And Return At CPR

Jo Ann Allen, the veteran public radio journalist who has hosted “All Things Considered” on Colorado Public Radio News since 2015, is retiring. Nathan Heffel will host the program starting March 22.

“I figured I’d have to be dragged out of the newsroom kicking and screaming when the time came to hang up my microphone. But to my pleasant surprise, I am looking forward to spending my time not having to pay close attention to the news every day,” said Allen. “I will miss being on the radio and the many friends I’ve made at CPR. I’m immensely grateful to the listeners of CPR and other public media stations for the support I’ve been given over the years.”

“I’m humbled and honored to be joining Colorado Public Radio again as the host of All Things Considered, following in the footsteps of Jo Ann Allen, an iconic voice of CPR News and such a great friend,” said Heffel. “I’m so excited to bring my own touch and flair to guide listeners through the news of the day, be it the weather or breaking news. I hope to be a trusted friend and steady voice every weekday afternoon here on CPR News.”