EMF Names Chief Legal Officer

Todd Woods joins the Educational Media Foundation, parent company of K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks, as its Chief Legal Officer. Woods comes to EMF after serving in similar roles with Nissan North America and Lowe’s.

“In Todd Woods, EMF gains a senior colleague who shares our faith and mission, understands the needs of a growing family of companies and is deeply experienced in helping teams navigate transition and compliance,” said Bill Reeves, CEO. “We are blessed to have him.”

“It’s a time of exciting and positive change for EMF as it relocates from California to the Nashville area, plus as it expands new distribution platforms to include podcasts, film, books and more,” said Woods. “I believe my experience with global corporations that also expanded their scope has prepared me to benefit EMF.”