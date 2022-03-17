Momentum Carries Record Fundraiser

More than $200K was raised in Visalia, California during a radiothon for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Momentum Broadcasting stations 106.7 KJUG Country along with sister station 99.7 Classic Rock raised a record $207,684 during the two-day St. Jude Radiothon.

“$207, 684 was raised,” according to Bill Lynch, GM. “Client donations figured large in the total including one for over $50K! We love our listeners and clients who show up every year to make the St. Jude Radiothon a major fund-raising success.”

Pictured: (L-R) KJUG Morning Show Host Cody Carlson, traffic guy Chad Stafford, KJUG Midday DJ Rose Ortega, and Midday 99.7 Classic Rock DJ Dayna Keyes.