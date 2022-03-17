Croshaw Joins Beasley

Beasley Media Group Announces Cole Croshaw has been named to the newly created position of Director of Traffic Operations. Croshaw recently spent over a decade working for Marketron.

Croshaw was also the CEO and Founder of E Traffic Director, an organization dedicated to working with broadcasters to evaluate their Traffic Management models and assisting in creating repeatable and scalable BPO Traffic Management processes.

He also spent 10 years as a Traffic Manager for Bonneville in San Francisco.