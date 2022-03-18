Bonneville Finds New Denver Market Manager

Katie Reid is the new Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Bonneville’s Denver cluster. Reid is replacing Bonneville’s former Denver Market Manager Bob Call who recently retired after more than 50 years in the radio industry.

“Katie is a dynamic leader who knows how to focus on priorities and grow business,” said Darrell Brown, President. “I believe her experience will position our stations for long-term success in Denver.”

“I am honored to be joining the Bonneville team and work with these legendary brands,” said Reid. “The Denver team continues to deliver excellent results and I am excited for this next chapter.”

Reid served with Cox Media Group as VP and GM of its radio stations in Jacksonville, Florida. She also served as the Executive Director of Revenue, supporting sales teams across the company.

The Bonneville Denver stations include KYGO-FM, KOSI-FM, 104.3 The Fan, and ESPN 1600.