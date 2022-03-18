Julie Talbot is a Legend

Deborah Parenti, President of Radio Ink, surprised Premiere Networks President, Julie Talbott with some special news Monday evening at the Broadcasters Foundation of America Golden Mike Dinner.

Talbot has been selected as the 2022 MIW Legend of the Year by Radio Ink Magazine and will be featured in our May issue which will also include Radio Ink’s 23rd annual list of the Most Influential Women in Radio.

Talbot started her career at BBDO Advertising, before moving on and becoming COO of MJI Broadcasting, which was bought by Premiere Networks/Clear Channel in 1999. After serving in various capacities at Premiere, she was named President of the company in January 2014. In her current role, Talbott oversees the operation of Premiere’s roster of more than 100 radio programs with more than 6,000 affiliations, reaching a quarter billion listeners monthly.

Established in 1999, the list has grown from 10 to 50. along with lists recognizing women in corporate communications and on-air.

Watch Parenti surprise Talbot with the honor in New York City Monday night in the video below.

MIW Legends from previous years…

2022 Julie Talbott

2021 Delilah

2020 Louise Kramer

2019 Ruth Presslaff

2018 Rita Cosby

2017 Kay Olin

2016 Joan Hamburg

2015 Mary Quass

2014 Valerie Blackburn

2013 Mary Beth Garber

2012 Edie Hilliard

2011 Bonnie Press

2010 Cathy Hughes

2009 Erica Farber

