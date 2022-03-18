Julie Talbot is a Legend

Deborah Parenti, President of Radio Ink, surprised Premiere Networks President, Julie Talbott with some special news Monday evening at the Broadcasters Foundation of America Golden Mike Dinner.
Talbot has been selected as the 2022 MIW Legend of the Year by Radio Ink Magazine and will be featured in our May issue which will also include Radio Ink’s 23rd annual list of the Most Influential Women in Radio.
Talbot started her career at BBDO Advertising, before moving on and becoming COO of MJI Broadcasting, which was bought by Premiere Networks/Clear Channel in 1999. After serving in various capacities at Premiere, she was named President of the company in January 2014. In her current role, Talbott oversees the operation of Premiere’s roster of more than 100 radio programs with more than 6,000 affiliations, reaching a quarter billion listeners monthly.
Established in 1999, the list has grown from 10 to 50. along with lists recognizing women in corporate communications and on-air.
Watch Parenti surprise Talbot with the honor in New York City Monday night in the video below.
MIW Legends from previous years…
2022 Julie Talbott
2021 Delilah
2020 Louise Kramer
2019 Ruth Presslaff
2018 Rita Cosby
2017 Kay Olin
2016 Joan Hamburg
2015 Mary Quass
2014 Valerie Blackburn
2013 Mary Beth Garber
2012 Edie Hilliard
2011 Bonnie Press
2010 Cathy Hughes
2009 Erica Farber