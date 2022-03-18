Moving Up From Board Op

iHeartMedia’s KHTS-FM in San Diego has hired Erica Sullivan as associate producer for the “Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show.” Sullivan got her start in radio as a board op. at her hometown station, KRTY-FM in San Jose, while still in high school.

“We are excited for Erica to join our team! She brings a different element to our show and we are confident that San Diego will embrace her,” said Geena The Latina and Frankie V. “Her experience working with the Ryan Seacrest team will undoubtedly elevate our show. We are eager to watch her career blossom and help her grow into the superstar that she already is.”

“I could not be more excited about this opportunity to join the ‘Geena the Latina and Frankie V Morning Show’ and the Channel 93.3 team,” said Sullivan. “Since the first meeting with Geena, Frankie and Chris, I felt right at home, and I cannot wait to see what this new chapter has in store for me!”