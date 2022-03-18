NAB Looks At DEI

The National Association of Broadcasters will host a Diversity Symposium at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The symposium is designed to help broadcast organizations develop corporate DEI strategies and embrace diversity in media and the workplace.

“As a reflection of our culture and communities, it is more important than ever that the media create a workplace that fosters understanding and provides opportunities to people from all backgrounds,” said Michelle Duke, NAB’s Chief Diversity Officer. “In this highly competitive job market, we are hyper focused this year on helping companies navigate the recruitment process and attract a diverse workforce.”

The symposium will kick off with a session titled “Removing Bias From the Hiring Process to Diversify Your Talent Pool,” moderated by Danyelle S.T. Wright, VP Employment and Labor Law and Chief Diversity Officer at The E.W. Scripps Company.

Tegna Chief Diversity Officer Grady Tripp will moderate a panel titled “Pipeline Partnerships: Building a Diverse Pipeline to Attract Top Talent to Entry Level Opportunities at Your Station.”

Julia Yarbrough, communications consultant at Magid, will moderate “Start with Inclusion to Build the Brand and Attract the Best Talent.”

The symposium will conclude with a panel discussion titled “Representation Matters: Intersectionality On- and Off-Air.”

You can register for the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas Here.