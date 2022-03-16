It’s a Mess in Chicago

The Morning Mess is moving to Chicago. The show featuring Joey Boy, Aneesh Ratan, Jeana Shepard and Karla Hernandez, will start on WBBM-FM on April 4th. The show will continue to be heard on KALV-FM in Phoenix. Both stations are owned by Audacy.

Audacy Chicago Market Manager Rachel Williamson said, “After a long search we are thrilled to bring ‘The Morning Mess’ to Chicago. This show is a fun, energetic and close team who embrace their diverse cultures and lifestyles to bring lively and relatable entertainment to listeners every morning.”

“After many years of the same morning show choices for contemporary hit music fans, we believe Chicagoans will be excited to have a new, fresh option to wake up with and to energize their mornings,” said Greg Solk, Vice President of Programming and Operations, Audacy Chicago.