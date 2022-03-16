Foundation Announces New Board Members

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt, Illinois Broadcasters Association CEO Dennis Lyle and ABC owned stations President Chad Matthews to its Board.

In addition, Weiss Agency EVP Heather Cohen and Judy Quaranta were named Officers.

Quaranta will also fill the role of Vice President of Finance for the organization.

Elections took place Tuesday at a Board of Directors meeting in New York City.

“We’re delighted to announce these esteemed individuals — Curtis, Dennis, and Chad — as members of our Board,” said Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “Their support of the Foundation’s charitable mission and their leadership in the broadcast industry is commendable. Heather and Judy are accomplished professionals in their individual field, and as Officers of the Broadcasters Foundation they will help us advance our cause of helping our colleagues who are in great need.”