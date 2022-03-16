Audacy Aids Pittsburgh Food Bank

Audacy teamed up with Pittsburgh based grocery chain Giant Eagle to raise funds for more than 600,000 meals. The day-long radiothon was carried on the Audacy cluster stations in the “Steel City”.

“Giant Eagle Feed the Need” was broadcast live on KDKA News Radio 100.1 FM and 1020 AM (KDKA-AM), 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM), 100.7 Star (WBZZ-FM) and Y108 (WDSY-FM). Current and former stars and executives from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh all joined the stations to support the radiothon.

“Pittsburghers help their neighbors in times of need,” said Michael Spacciapolli, SVP/MM. “Our community is at the core of everything we do at Audacy Pittsburgh. The results of the ‘Feed the Need Radiothon’ are a good showcase of radio’s power in our region. We are so grateful to everyone who contributed to make this another successful year.”

“We are so grateful for the support today from Audacy and its vast network of listeners and partners,” said Lisa Scales, President/CEO, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “For three years now, this event has been a testament to the incredible collaboration and support from our community to help our neighbors in need.”