SiriusXM will feature Maren Morris’s new album and some of her personal favorite songs. The “My Church Radio” pop-up channel will feature music from ‘Humble Quest’ and will run March 23-30.

Morris has roots in country music but bends the genre by adding R&B and rock-inflected music.

‘Humble Quest’ will be the featured music on the channel, but Morris has curated an eclectic personal playlist including music from Brothers Osborne, Beyoncé, Lizzo, John Mayer, and more.