You Got The Job….Finally

Cumulus makes the announcement that Hayden Green is now the permanent PD for Country station NASH FM 105.5/WYZB-FM in Fort Walton Beach/Destin. Green has been Interim PD for the last 13 months. Green will continue as PD/PMD host for CHR Z96/WZNS-FM and he will also host middays on NASH now.

Green has been with Cumulus Fort Walton Beach/Destin since 1993, holding various on-air and programming roles.

And now here are the quotes from the company press release….

Ashley Allegretto, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Fort Walton Beach-Destin, said: “Hayden has proven himself with every project and station we have asked him to manage or program. His skillset makes him the perfect person to guide NASH FM 105.5 to its full potential.”

Chris Kellogg, Operations Manager, Cumulus Fort Walton Beach-Destin, noted: “Hayden’s ability to focus and consistently program top-notch radio stations will give our cluster a big player with NASH FM 105.5. His enthusiasm is contagious!”

Green commented: “I look forward to putting in the hard work on another great Cumulus station and I’m excited to continue working with Charlie Cook and Doug Hamand on WYZB. Their support makes the station sound great and makes me look good, too.”