Vinylthon is Back

Jacobs Media is partnering with the College Radio Foundation for this year’s “Vinylthon” promotion on Saturday, April 23. The event is a fundraiser supporting scholarships for students involved in college radio who aspire work in radio.

Vinylthon celebrates using actual records and turntables to play music on the radio. Last year over 100 stations around the world participated. Stations are being asked to commit to using vinyl to play at least a portion of their music on that day.

“Anyone who has had to fill a job opening at a station knows how difficult it is to find talent, especially younger people, who want to work in radio,” remarks Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs. “Participating in Vinylthon is not only a unique promotion with potential listener and ratings benefits, it’s also an inexpensive way to support young people who want to be a part of the industry we love.”

Participation is free for non-commercial college broadcasters. Commercial, public, and Christian stations are asked to pay a minimum registration fee of $99 with additional levels of sponsorship available. The money raised goes directly to the Vinylthon Scholarship program to help students desiring careers in radio but needing financial assistance to mitigate the ever-increasing costs of a college degree.

“The College Radio Foundation is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization and 100% of all proceeds raised from Vinylthon 2022 will go directly to helping college radio broadcasters who wish to purse a professional career,” comments Dr. Rob Quicke, the organization’s founder. “Partnering with Jacobs Media will expand our efforts to include more commercial, public, and Christian radio broadcasters in our initiative.”

Interested radio stations can register at the Vinylthon website or, for more information about how radio stations can support this effort, visit the Vinylthon page on the Jacobs Media website. For other inquiries please email Rob Quicke ([email protected]) or Fred Jacobs ([email protected]).