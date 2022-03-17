Radio’s Hardware Problem Grows

(By Ed Ryan) When was the last time your station gave away a slick looking radio as a promotion (batteries included)? How many more echo dots will radio stations keep giving away before they realize they may be pushing listeners to find something else to listen to?
In a teaser for Edison Research’s upcoming Infinite Dial presentation at Podcast Movement’s Evolutions next week, the research firm reported that the number of Americans who say they do not have a single radio in their home continues to rise.
In the 2020 Infinite Dial, performed before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, just under one-in-three Americans age 12 and older reported not having a single radio in their home, according to Edison. In 2022, that number is now 39%.
Fourteen years ago, only 4% of respondents said they had no radios at home.
Living in a smart-phone, Tik Tok world, it’s no surprise that the younger Edison dips into the numbers the worse the problem gets for radio. “57% of respondents age 12 to 34 reported having no radios at home.”
Of course you want your station to be available on Amazon’s Alexa and other smart devices but do you have to encourage listeners to move away from the radio to listen to your station as well. You’re kidding yourself if you believe listeners go on Amazon to buy a device so they can listen to their favorite local radio station. Just ask your own kids.
Giving listeners a handsome looking, battery operated radio, that works just fine when the power goes out, and includes your logo all over it seems like a no-brainer.
We all know listeners love to win prizes from radio stations. If they are as loyal to your station as you all say they are, they surely would love a radio with your morning show logo plastered all over it to put on their kitchen counter. Wouldn’t they?
They say vinyl is making a comeback. Why doesn’t the radio industry start a national campaign so that “the radio” can make a comeback?
“Of course, nearly all cars have AM/FM radios easily available, and people can listen to the content of radio stations on their phones or smart speakers,” says Edison Research President Larry Rosin. “However the elimination of the standard, single-use radio from so many households makes the challenge that much harder in the location that most people spend the most hours.”
The Infinite Dial will be presented at Podcast Movement Evolutions in person or available live via webcast, Wednesday March 23rd at 2:00PM.
Americans have the new generation of radios at home. They’re called smart speakers. I have one. I use it to listen to AM and FM radio stations, all the time…here, and from around the world. I love it.
Yes, I understand that a smart speaker is a streaming device, not a broadcast receiver. But, even in our vehicles, we will be seeing ‘infotainment’ systems that also offer wireless streaming. We adapt and accept it…or broadcast radio just dies, entirely.
I would love for someone to let me know where to find a nice but affordable and customizable radio for giveaways. We are scoured the internet and not found any as we are small stations so it has to be affordable.
WE still give radios away. We also sell them on our online auction. They are popular especially for outdoor enthusiasts – campers, back packers, hunters, etc…who want the local news and weather and for music with announcers they know.. Maybe I’m in the minority, but I am hopeful that radio will make a comeback like vinyl has. I thnk it has some of the similar qualities that make this possible: Vinyl has the artwork and the stories contained in the jacket that isn’t possible and lacks the personality in any other form. Radio has the ability to have local content and entertainment and of course give aways. The key, in my opinion, is making sure localized content and morning show hosts are part of the long term plan.
Larry Rosin needs to get with the times. Electric cars are equipped WITHOUT the AM side of AM/FM radios. Apparently the vehicle manufacturers are unwilling to provide (too many $$$ required) the shielding & filtering necessary to eliminate interference from the vehicle itself causing reception problems on AM.
For electric vehicles with efficient motor drives the noise floor may well eventually extend into the FM band if it hasn’t already. So, no OTA radio receiver below UHF frequencies will have a free pass. Translation: Goodbye OTA broadcast radio. Hello 5G and ATSC 3.0 digital audio streams.