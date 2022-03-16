New Member iHM Board

Sam Englebardt, General Partner of Galaxy International is joining the iHeartMedia Board of Directors. Galaxy Interactive is a venture capital franchise focused on companies operating at the intersection of content, finance and technology.

“Sam’s expertise and deep understanding of web3, exponential technologies and the potential of emerging consumer tech platforms like NFTs, tokens and shared virtual experiences, combined with his background in media and entertainment, will be uniquely valuable to us as we extend iHeart’s presence into web3 and the metaverse,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman/CEO.

Galaxy Interactive focuses video game studios, NFTs, social platforms and financial marketplaces.