Estrella Promotes Brian Fisher

Brian Fisher has been promoted from Vice President, Digital Sales to Senior Vice President, Digital Sales. Rogelio Alves was named to replace him. The move was part of the elevation of seven executives on the Sales Team.

“Since joining the Estrella Media team three months ago, I’ve been impressed with the passion, creativity, and best-in-class work by these leaders,” said Steve Mandala, Chief Revenue/Local Media Officer. “With this organizational alignment, we create the framework to change and fuel the Hispanic marketplace. This team will lead and develop diverse teams who educate and advocate for the important Estrella audience.”

Also promoted to Vice President and Regional Director of Sales roles were Claudia Santana, Daniel Lowry, Nic Valls, BJ Perez, and Reza Hariri