Joni Mitchell Special Channel Launch

As part of Women’s History Month, SiriusXM has launched The Joni Mitchell Channel. The Limited Engagement Channel will be available through April 14.

“Joni Mitchell redefined female musicianship with her songwriting, complexity, and voice, which has had a profound influence on musicians that have followed her” said Steve Blatter, SVP/GM, Music Programming. “Not only is this channel an ode to Mitchell’s integral impact on music and her timeless songs, but also a carefully curated collaboration we are honored to be a part of and have our listeners experience.”

The channel will feature the prolific artist’s timeless music, including home recordings, live performances, and other rarities from the recent Joni Mitchell Archives series.