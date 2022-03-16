Elevation In Mile High City

Audacy has promoted Micah Goldberg to Senior Vice President and Market Manager of its Denver market. Goldberg will take over April 1. He succeeds John Fullam, who had been serving as interim Market Manager since July 2021.

“Team Audacy is second to none,” said Goldberg. “The pride I feel being able to continue contributing and leading a team I have such respect for is nearly indescribable.”

Goldberg had been serving as Director of Sales for Audacy Denver since 2020. He joined the company in 2018 as General Sales Manager.

“There’s no better feeling in this industry than being able to elevate your own hard-working talent into leaders. That’s exactly what Micah Goldberg is,” said Doug Abernethy, Regional President. “Micah understands what it takes to win in this market, and we fully trust his ability to step into this role and take our collection of brands to the next level.”

The Denver cluster includes: 99.5 The Mountain (KQMT-FM), Alice 105.9 (KALC-FM), KS 107.5 (KQKS-FM), The Bet 1430AM (KAMP-AM) and Comedy 103.1 (KQKS-HD2).