WJR Station Of The Year Honors

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has recognized 760 WJR as Radio Station of the Year for the fifth Time in six Years. The Cumulus Detroit station also received 17 Excellence Awards and seven Merit Awards in multiple categories.

“Winning so many awards reflect the depth of talent on this all-star team,” said Steve Finateri, VP/MM. “Winning Station of the Year is especially gratifying, as WJR celebrates our 100th Anniversary this year! We thank the MAB for this wonderful recognition.”

Nearly every aspect of WJR’s content offerings was singled out for recognition, including on-air, commercial production, community involvement, news reports and specials, sports and play-by-play, promo production, podcasting and even the station’s special broadcasts.