SXM Hooks Up With reVolver

SiriusXM and reVolver have signed an exclusive distribution and sales agreement. reVolver is a multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and publisher in the United States.

“Across SiriusXM, we are proud to represent a broad set of creators that reflect our diverse listenership,” said Mike Reid, VP Multicultural, SXM Media.

reVolver is the home to some of the biggest Spanish-language podcasts. The company boasts more than 70 programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration and news.

“reVolver Podcasts is honored to be entering into this exclusive agreement with such a respected leader in the audio space,” said Jack Hobbs, CEO. “We are confident that this relationship with SiriusXM will help solidify reVolver’s place as the leader in multicultural podcasts, while providing new audiences and advertising opportunities for our network of incredible creators.”