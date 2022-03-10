El Patron Brings BMF To Atlanta

El Patron 96.7 (WBZW-FM) iHeartMedia Atlanta has debuted “The B.M.F Morning Show.” El Bueno, La Mala Y El Feo is syndicated by Univision Radio and features three co-hosts.

The show is hosted by Raul Molina “El Bueno”, Sylvia Del Valle “La Mala” and Andres Maldonado “El Feo”. Each host possesses an entirely different style representing important demographics among Hispanics: young millennials, the Spanish dominant, and the assimilated family oriented.

“With the increased importance and size of our growing U.S. Hispanic audience in Atlanta, we’re excited to welcome a top-rated on-air show like ‘The B.M.F. Morning Show’,” said Orlando Rosa, PD. “Adding El Bueno La Mala y El Feo to our lineup with their great content, humor and connection with Hispanics from countries as Mexico, Central and South America will put El Patron 96.7 in the perfect position for growth and success.”