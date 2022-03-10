WBGO Adds All Things Soul

88.3FM. WBGO, Newark Public Radio has given “All Things Soul” a quarterly offering during its Saturday “Pop Up Programming” time slot. Former US Secretary of Homeland Security, Jeh Johnson will host the program.

“Jeh’s love for WBGO and this music is well documented. His knowledge of the music, and passionate efforts to gather support for WBGO shows his commitment to the mission of Public Radio,” said Stevan Smith, CCO. “All Things Soul will fit right in with our new Rhythm and Song Weekends lineup and will also feature some fantastic guests.”

“All Things Soul” premieres Saturday, March 19 and will feature an interview with jazz enthusiast, Bill Clinton; the 42nd President.