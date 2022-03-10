JVC Hiring Binge

JVC Broadcasting has hired or internally promoted 16 off-air and on-air personnel. The Long Island NY based Independent Broadcaster started its successful recruitment campaign in January using their local radio stations and social media platforms.

“The current radio market is great for employment,” said John Caracciolo President/CEO. “There was a lot of trepidation for media companies in 2020 and 2021, people wanted to see how things would work out and if the radio business would bounce back, and it did stronger than ever.”

JVC Broadcasting was formed in July 2009 and operates more than a dozen radio stations in New York and Florida.

“The most important and most rewarding investment an entrepreneur can make isn’t a new client or a cool piece of equipment, It’s your team of employees. I have built this business by surrounding myself with fantastic people who are visionaries and leaders,” added Caracciolo. “If all your employees become entrepreneurially minded or leaders in their own right, your organization will grow even faster. And the coolest thing about this entire recruitment campaign, we did all the outreach using only our local radio station assets!”