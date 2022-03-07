GKB New MM’s For NYC & LA

Good Karma Brands has named Sam Pines and Vinny DiMarco Market Managers. GKB partner and Senior Vice President Sam Pines, will be ESPN Los Angeles’ market manager, and former ESPN Audio Senior Director of Sales Vinny DiMarco joins GKB as ESPN New York Market Manager.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have both Sam and Vinny in their respective roles,” said Craig Karmazin, GKB Founder/CEO. “Sam has distinguished himself as a leader both inside and outside the company and will bring creativity and take a relationship-focused and marketing savvy approach to ESPN Los Angeles. Vinny’s background at ESPN New York and his relationships within New York City and throughout both Good Karma and ESPN make him a well-liked and respected leader who will keep teammates, advertising partners and our fans at the forefront of all that we do and achieve.”

Sam Pines joined GKB in 2000, and since 2006 has led ESPN Cleveland as a MM/SM.

“I’m excited to be part of the team at ESPN 710,” said Pines. “It’s rare that an opportunity comes along where we can invest our resources in a place that has such a well-established foundation of great local sports talk and significant play by play rights. I’m looking forward to bringing a marketing-first approach to working with advertisers to such a great city and sports community.”

Vinny DiMarco, ESPN New York MM, joins Good Karma Brands from ESPN, where he managed multi-market, multi-platform sales across ESPN radio affiliates, and oversaw emerging categories.

“After working closely with GKB for so many years, inside Disney/ESPN, I’m thrilled to join the team and return to my roots in the local NY market,” said DiMarco. “98.7 ESPN and 1050 ESPN’s collection of assets is second to none. Our on-air talent is among the best in the business, and they resonate with every NY sports fan. Add to that our play-by-play partnerships with the Jets, Knicks, Rangers and Islanders and you have some of the most compelling content in all of Sports.”