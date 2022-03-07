Joe Nolan Joins The Boss

New York City area radio icon Joe Nolan is joining WWZY/WBHX (107-1 The BOSS and 99-7). Nolan, who was traffic anchor for the legendary Dan Ingram, joins “Robby and Rochelle in the Morning”.

Nolan will join longtime news anchor Dianne DeOlivera and staff meteorologist “Nor’easter” Nick Pittman to provide commuter information on the show. Press Communications has also promoted Hunter Farman to anchoring information updates during PM Drive.

“We believe great radio is all about great content and we are beyond pleased to enhance our commitment to full-service information in drive time,” said Robby Bridges, PD. “Joe Nolan is the dean of radio traffic anchors and it’s going to be fun working with him again! Plus, it’s great to promote Hunter to his new role keeping listeners up to date at the end of their day.”