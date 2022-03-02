DJ Amen Promoted In LA

DJ Amen has been promoted to Assistant Program Director at KRRL-FM (REAL 92.3) in Los Angeles. Most recently he served as Music Director and continue that role.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to continue my growth at the best Hip-Hop station in the world,” said Amen. “Being a part of the brand’s success since its earliest days continues to be one of the greatest experiences of my career.”

“I’m excited to see DJ Amen climb the ladder from mixer to Music Director and now to Assistant Program Director,” said Doc Wynter, President Hip Hop and R&B Programming Strategy iHeartMedia. “Kudos to A-OH for bringing him to my attention and then leading the way in grooming him for this important role at REAL 92.3. We are blessed to have him on our team!”