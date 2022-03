Mark Vogelzang is joining Nevada Public Radio as the new President/CEO. Vogelzang recently retired from Maine Public Radio where he served as President and CEO for ten years.

Vogelzang served on the NPR Board of Directors for seven years and also served as Executive Director of the NPR Foundation

Vogelzang succeeds Jerry Nadal, who took over leadership of the station in September 2019.

More on Vogelzang joining Nevada Public Radio can be found Here.