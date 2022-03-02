Cumulus Promotes Liesmann

Keith Liesmann has been promoted to Regional VP in Arkansas for Cumulus. It’s a newly created position. Liesmann will hold onto his post as Market Manager in Little Rock, a position he has held since 2015. He adds Fayetteville, AR, and Fort Smith, AR. Cumulus owns 16 stations in Arkansas.

Liesmann was previously Market President for iHeartMedia-Springfield, MO, and was Vice President/Market Manager for Cumulus Topeka, KS. He holds a B.A. degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

Bob Walker, President, Cumulus Operations, Cumulus Media, said: “Keith is a strategic and focused leader who has done a wonderful job in Little Rock, especially given the challenges all of us have had to overcome in the last two years. We are eager to see the positive impact all of our Arkansas stations will have working together under Keith’s leadership.”

Liesmann commented: “I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to lead our amazing Little Rock team, and to now also be able to work with our teams in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, delivering the highest quality audio products to our listeners and comprehensive solutions to our advertisers. Arkansas is my home and I’m thrilled for this new chapter with Cumulus Media.”