ABC Promotes Deshishku

Stacia Philips Deshishku has been promoted to the newly created Executive Editor and Senior Vice President at ABC Audio. For the past three years she has served as VP/GM of ABC Audio.

“Those of you who have had the opportunity to work with Stacia know she is a trusted mentor who provides wise guidance to our teams. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to deliver unmatched reporting and forge into an exciting and innovative future,” said Kim Godwin, ABC News President.

Working out of NYC she will lead the editorial, strategic and creative cross-platform direction across the news division.