Saga Hauls in Big Money For Kids

Saga’s Jonesboro, Arkansas Radio Group partnered with Gray TV’s KAIT-TV to raise $339,452 for the Make A Wish Foundation Friday. It was the group’s 24th annual Have A Heart Wishathon. The event involves an all day radio broadcast on Saga’s six radio stations and Gray’s KAIT-ABC and NBC station’s.

Over 42 wishes of children with critical illnesses will be granted with Friday’s proceeds. In 24 years, the event has raised over eight million dollars for the Make A Wish Foundation.

“It was great to have the volunteers back, the wish kids back, the excitement back,” said Christie Matthews, Station Manager, former Program/Operations Manager, and founder of the event 24 years ago. “Covid really hampered us last year, but we were able to bring almost every piece of the event back this year.”

“Hatton (Weeks), VP of KAIT-TV and I compete for advertising dollars in this market,” said Trey Stafford, President/General Manager of Jonesboro Radio Group. “But we have a unique partnership on several community events, Make A Wish being one of them. Together, we impact our market in a way that is unique to Jonesboro. Not many competitors do what we do together, and our communities benefit.’